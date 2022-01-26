Alleged Klansman leader bursts into laughter after murder victims' images displayed at court

The display of images of the charred remains of Jermaine Bryan and Cedella Walder, two alleged victims of the Klansman gang, amongst the debris of their former home on Wednesday morning elicited a ghoulish outburst of laughter from accused leader Andre “Blackman” Bryan and smug smiles from several of his co-accused presently on trial for that murder amongst others.

The two, according to investigators, died “huddled together” after they were peppered with bullets and their crudely constructed dwelling burnt to the ground in the New Nursery community in Spanish Town in September of 2017.

The Crown in opening its case on September 20 last year said that incident, which is reflected in Counts seven and eight on the 25 count indictment, were part of the crimes committed between 2015 and 2019 attributable to the gang, 33 alleged members of which are now being tried.

The prosecutors in referring to the evidence to come of the double murder of Bryan and Walder at that time said the incident was “demonstrative of the gruesome manner in which this gang operated”. This act was said to be carried out by Bryan and co-accused, Fabian Johnson, Dylan Mclean, Brian Morris, Michael Whitely, Tareek James and Jahzeel Blake.

On Wednesday morning, a detective corporal, who is also a forensic crime scene investigator, in being led through the photographic evidence, showed several spent casings amongst the charred remains of the couple and the debris.

When the court was shown close ups of what remained of the two citizens which amounted to little more than skulls and what appeared to be the burnt torsos of the two, Bryan burst into maniacal laughter, bending down and holding his head. One other accused looked towards reporters with raised eyebrows, a smug smile spilling from behind his mask while others chuckled.

The detective corporal who began giving his evidence on Tuesday had said investigators were able to discern breasts and the pubic parts of a male in the rubble leading them to conclude that the victims were male and female.

Last December, a detective corporal assigned to the Major Investigations Division of the Constabulary detailed the grim sight and horrid smell that greeted investigators who were called to the scene in the wee hours of the day in question.

“When I went into the compound where the incident took place…I saw smoke coming out of the rubble, it was obvious that somewhere had burnt down. I saw spent casings, different types of spent casings,” the detective corporal recalled. She said the casings were of different sizes and colours.

“I remember seeing nine millimetre spent casings and 5.56 millimetre spent casings,” she told the tribunal.

In the embers she said were the remains of the two individuals.

“I could see the charred remains of two persons and how I knew they were two persons is that they were huddled together, and I saw the torso areas where the ribs were, and I saw the skulls. I could smell the burnt flesh, it had the smell of when somebody kills a dog and burns a dog,” she stated.

Alicia Dunkley-Willis