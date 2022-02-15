Transcripts of alleged Klansman recordings admitted into evidence

The three transcripts of the recordings of alleged telephone conversations between members of the St Catherine-based Klansman gang, which had been blocked earlier in the ongoing trial, were on Tuesday morning successfully tendered and admitted into evidence.

The transcriptions – typed text of the conversations – had been blocked due to objections raised by defence attorneys who argued that the Crown had failed to properly establish the chain of custody for the transcripts and as such their integrity was questionable. Furthermore, the defense contended that the testimony of the witness who surreptitiously did the recordings and handed it over to the police did not match the documents. The witness had testified that he had signed the documents, however when they were presented to the court his signature was not present, only that of the typists.

On Tuesday morning the prosecution recalled the two police witnesses who had done the transcribing to the stand. Following an initial heated exchange between attorney Lloyd McFarlane, who represents accused gang leader Andre "Blackman" Bryan, and trial judge Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, the three transcripts which had previously only been marked for identification were admitted and entered into evidence.

The Crown at the beginning of this month had managed after much difficulty to enter the last of three cellular phones with purported incriminating conversations between gangsters into evidence along with three compact discs on to which the individual audio files from the phones were burnt and a fourth compact disc which is a compilation of all the audio.

In the meantime, the chief justice issued a stern warning to the accused in dock one of courtroom number one after one of the 11 seated in that area interrupted the sitting a second time with a dramatic yawn. The chief justice in halting the proceedings instructed the men to stand and proceeded to warn them that he would not allow another instance of that behaviour to pass without addressing it. The accused, duly warned, sat submissively in stony silence.

- Alicia Dunkley-Willis