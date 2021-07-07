'Alleged assassins' of Haitian president in custody — gov't minister

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AFP) — The "alleged assassins" of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise were in custody Wednesday, a government minister said, less than 24 hours after the leader of the impoverished Caribbean nation was killed in a gun attack at his home.

"Alleged assassins of (Moise) intercepted by the National Police in Pelerin shortly before 6:00 pm tonight," Deputy Communications Minister Frantz Exantus tweeted, adding that more details would be released shortly.

The attack at Moise's private residence in the capital Port-au-Prince, which also left First Lady Martine Moise wounded, pitched the crisis-hit country into uncertainty, leaving citizens fearful as shocked world leaders called for calm.

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Haiti around midday on Thursday, and interim Prime Minister Claude Jospeh — who is due to be replaced this week — declared a "national state of siege" granting the executive additional powers, and said he was now in charge of the country.

As international outrage spread over the killing, the airport was closed in Port-au-Prince, but witnesses said the city was quiet with the streets deserted and no extra security forces on patrol.

The attack took place around 1:00 am (0500 GMT). Joseph said the president was "assassinated at his home by foreigners who spoke English and Spanish".

"This death will not go unpunished," Joseph said in an address to the nation.

Moise's wife Martine was first treated in a local hospital before being evacuated by air ambulance to the Ryder Trauma Center in Miami.

Earlier, Haiti's ambassador to Washington, Bocchit Edmond, told reporters the killers were "professional" mercenaries who disguised themselves as US Drug Enforcement Administration agents and may have already left the country.

"We have a video and we believe that those are mercenaries," he added.

Moise had ruled Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, by decree after legislative elections due in 2018 were delayed in the wake of disputes, including on when his own term ends.

In addition to the political chaos, kidnappings for ransom have surged in recent months, reflecting the growing influence of armed gangs in the country.

Haiti also faces chronic poverty and recurrent natural disasters.