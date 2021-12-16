Alleged car thief charged after being held with stolen Honda Fit

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Swift action by the police resulted in the recovery of a stolen Honda Fit motor vehicle and the arrest of an alleged car thief on Saturday.

Charged with larceny of a motor vehicle is 36-year-old Jason Blake, a resident of Rosemount district in St Catherine.

Police said the 2004 vehicle was reportedly stolen between 5:30 pm and 6:30 pm at the intersection of Haining Road and Worthington Avenue in St Andrew.

A report was immediately made to the police, who, after receiving information, coordinated their resources.

The vehicle, being driven by Blake, was intercepted at the intersection of Molynes and Eastwood Park roads in the Corporate Area.

Blake was taken into custody and, following further investigations, was subsequently arrested and charged.