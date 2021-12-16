Alleged car thief charged after being held with stolen Honda Fit

Alleged car thief charged after being held with stolen Honda FitThursday, December 16, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Swift action by the police resulted in the recovery of a stolen Honda Fit motor vehicle and the arrest of an alleged car thief on Saturday.
Charged with larceny of a motor vehicle is 36-year-old Jason Blake, a resident of Rosemount district in St Catherine.
Police said the 2004 vehicle was reportedly stolen between 5:30 pm and 6:30 pm at the intersection of Haining Road and Worthington Avenue in St Andrew.
A report was immediately made to the police, who, after receiving information, coordinated their resources.
The vehicle, being driven by Blake, was intercepted at the intersection of Molynes and Eastwood Park roads in the Corporate Area.
Blake was taken into custody and, following further investigations, was subsequently arrested and charged.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy