Alleged gang member killed by gunmen in Manchester

Alleged gang member killed by gunmen in ManchesterFriday, April 16, 2021
MANCHESTER, Jamaica – Police here are reporting that an alleged member of the Grey Ground gang was last night shot dead while another man has been hospitalised following a gun attack in Blenheim near Newport in the parish.
The deceased has been identified as Tariano McKenzie. He is said to be the cousin of the alleged leader of the Grey Ground gang, Rohan 'Boomhead' Smiley.
Head of the Manchester Police, Superintendent Gary Francis, told OBSERVER ONLINE that McKenzie's death could be linked to his alleged criminal lifestyle.
Francis said shortly after 8:00 pm, gunmen pounced upon a group of people at an establishment, opening fire and hitting McKenzie and another man.
“What would have led to his death, we are not sure, but McKenzie was a member of the Grey Ground gang, [and led] a criminal lifestyle. He has been the subject of police investigations. We theorise that his criminal lifestyle could have led to his demise, but we are investigating the matter,” said Francis.
