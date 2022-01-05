Alleged gangster nabbed in St Catherine

Alleged gangster nabbed in St CatherineWednesday, January 05, 2022
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Alleged gangster Sherwin Anthony Newell, better known as Peck, was held by the police during a targeted operation in Bog Walk, St Catherine Wednesday morning.
Newell was wanted for the murder of Odarie Maitland, otherwise called Grabba, which took place on Lyndhurst Road on July 6, 2011.
He was also linked to the murder of Anthony “Blue Blue” Richards who was fatally shot on Spanish Town Road in St Andrew on August 16, 2021.
Newell, who police say was a member of the Taylor Land gang, which operates out of Bull Bay, St Andrew, was also wanted for questioning in connection with several other shootings in the Corporate Area.
