Alleged gunman shot and killed by licensed firearm holder

KINGSTON, Jamaica---An alleged gunman was shot and killed by a licensed firearm holder at a business establishment on Princess Street in downtown Kingston shortly before 7:00 pm today.

According to information reaching OBSERVER ONLINE, the gunman, who entered the business place and reportedly shot one of the employees, was later challenged by the licensed firearm holder.

The gunman was fatally shot while the injured employee was taken to hospital and is said to be in serious condition.

A handgun was reportedly seized from the scene.