Alleged hitman in Tamara Geddes murder again remanded in custody

DUNCANS, Trelawny — Brian Shelly, the alleged triggerman in the Friday, June 19, 2020 murder of 36-year-old Trelawny woman Tamara Geddes, was again remanded in custody when he appeared in the Trelawny Circuit Court here today.

Shelly, a native of Norwood, St James, is booked to return to court on Thursday, July 1.

The court, presided over by Chief Justice Brian Sykes, was told that Shelly is expected to settle legal representation by the time he returns for trial next month.

Last year, Geddes was gunned down in her bedroom in the Reserve community in Trelawny in the presence of her 10-year-old daughter.

Forty-year-old Nadeen Geddes, who pleaded guilty to the murder of her 36-year-old sister, was sentenced to 20 years in prison at hard labour in the Trelawny Circuit Court in March.

Nadeen's two daughters — 21-year-old Shanice Ruddock and a 15-year-old — who both pleaded guilty to misprison of a felony in the case, were each given three years' probation by presiding judge Justice Martin Gayle.

Rexon Knott, 24, another defendant, who was jointly charged with murder and conspiracy to murder in the matter, pleaded not guilty and was set free as the court had insufficient evidence to proceed against him.

But, 55-year-old Owen Irving, who pleaded guilty to murder and conspiracy to murder, and 33-year-old Tashana Young, who had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to murder, were sentenced to 20 years and five years, respectively.

Meanwhile, 21 lotto scamming related matters dominated the 80 cases on the list for trial during the Easter session of the Trelawny Circuit Court. The other matters include 19 murder offences, 11 rapes, nine sex with minors, five causing death by dangerous driving, four wounding with intent, among others.

Horace Hines