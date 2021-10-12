Alleged intruder shot dead at former commish's home

A man was fatally shot Monday night allegedly while attempting to break into the St Catherine home of former Police Commissioner Owen Ellington.

According to Superintendent Howard Chambers, of the St Catherine North Division, police responded to reports of a burglar inside a home and were attacked upon arrival.

“When they responded, the man attacked the police and was fatally shot,” Chambers told OBSERVER ONLINE.

More details soon.

Investigators attached to the St Catherine North Police are probing the shooting.