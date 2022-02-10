Alleged intruder stabbed to death in St Ann

Alleged intruder stabbed to death in St AnnThursday, February 10, 2022
|
ST ANN, Jamaica- An unidentified man met his demise during a home invasion in the peaceful community of Huntley near Brown's Town, St Ann on Thursday.
Another man was injured in the incident.
According to reports, the now deceased man entered the home of an 83-year-old returning resident with a machete and demanded that the elderly woman and her relative, who were inside the house at the time, leave the premises which he claimed he owned.
The elderly lady then alerted a close male relative who arrived at the scene and a tussle ensued between the man and the alleged intruder.
The intruder was stabbed and died on the scene. The other man, who relatives refer to as 'Martin', was injured.
OBSERVER ONLINE understands that the now deceased had trespassed on a number of occasions prior to the fatal incident.
