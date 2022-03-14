Alleged lottery scammer extradited to US, accused of defrauding US$300,000

KINGSTON, Jamaica – An accused lottery scammer from Jamaica, Romario Murray has been extradited to the United States after allegedly defrauding multiple people in the North American country of hundreds of thousands of US dollars.

The United States Embassy made the announcement on social media Monday, the post including a photo of Murray handcuffed on the tarmac at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.

The Embassy did not state the date that Murray was extradited.

Murray was wanted by the United States Postal Inspection Service on a federal warrant consisting mail and wire fraud.

The indictment against him alleges his involvement in a lottery scam syndicate that defrauded multiple victims of approximately US$300,000, the Embassy said.