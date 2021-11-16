Alleged robber beaten to death by mob after gun attack on homeowners

CLARENDON, Jamaica - An alleged burglar was beaten to death by a mob on Monday night in Rocky Point, Clarendon, after he reportedly attempted to shoot the owners of the house he attempted to rob.

The identity of the deceased man has not been released.

Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that shortly after 8 pm, while the burglar was inside the house, family members returned home to find the premises ransacked.

They later found the intruder, who opened gunfire at them.

However, the family was not harmed.

The culprit was eventually accosted by some family members, and a struggle ensued.

An alarm was raised and residents responded to the distress call, severely beating the culprit in the process.

The police were alerted and the wounded man was taken to the hospital where he died.

The Clarendon police are investigating.