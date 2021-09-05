Alleged robber shot dead, stolen items recovered in Portland

PORTLAND, Jamaica – An alleged robber was fatally shot by the police and items stolen from a number of business facilities recovered during an early morning operation in Port Antonio, Portland on Saturday.

According to police reports, after a spate of break-ins, lawmen were deployed to Wain Road where three known suspects were seen.

While the police were attempting to make an arrest, one suspect reportedly shot at the lawmen who took evasive action and returned gunfire before the suspects escaped on foot.

During a subsequent search of the area, the police said, items that appeared to be stolen phones, jewellery and electronic equipment were discovered along with tools that could be used to forcibly enter a building. After further checks of the area, Warren Golding, a 24-year-old labourer/farmer of Fellowship District, Portland was seen unconscious on the ground and appeared to be bleeding. He was rushed to the Port Antonio Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“The police are happy that superior training and discipline prevailed so that no member of the police team, or any other person unrelated to the incident was injured. We take this opportunity to inform all criminals that the police have a right to defend their lives and will not hesitate to repel any attack,” said Superintendent in charge of Portland Kenneth Chin.

Saturday's operation comes on the heels of recent discussions between the police and members of Port Antonio's business community where the issue of an under-reporting of criminal activities in the town was raised.

During the meeting, lawmen committed themselves to tough policing in order to curb crime. According to Superintendent Chin, they are reaping success from tactical changes made.

“Police operations in recent times have also led to the recovery of several items stolen from business places in the parish. We will continue to be dynamic in our efforts to rid the communities of these criminal elements who insist on reaping what they have not sown. And we will do what is necessary to prevent criminals from enjoying the assets they have stolen from honest, hardworking persons,” he promised.

He also appealed for the public's assistance in locating two Port Antonio men the police wish to speak with in connection with Saturday's shooting incident. They are Derron Johnson of Wain Road and Andrew Bennett of Boundbrook. Johnson is also known as “Tall Man” while Bennett is also called "Bad Hog" or "Bad P".

“Both men are also known to frequent Rural Hill and Drapers in the parish. These men are also being asked to surrender themselves to the police without delay. We are strongly advising members of the public not to harbour these men in your homes and communities,” urged Chin.

“We appeal to the public not to turn a blind eye to criminal activities and to not seek to benefit from their ill-gotten gains. If you see suspicious persons in your community we ask that you use any of the means of communication to advise the police so that we can take the necessary actions,” he added.

“We are pleased to see the willingness and cooperation of the business community. Moving forward we are asking the public to continue engaging the police as we commit to doing our part in this important partnership.”

- Everard Owen