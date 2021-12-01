Alleged top-tier member of Kings Valley Gang convicted for daring arson attack, other offences

HANOVER, Jamaica— The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions says an alleged top-tier member of Westmoreland's Kings Valley gang was on Monday found guilty of several crimes when he appeared in the Hanover Circuit Court.

According to a statement from the office of the DPP, Isaiah Perry was found guilty of illegal possession of a firearm, arson, shooting with intent and assault in connection to an incident that took place on April 14, 2019, in Kings Valley, Westmoreland.

During the trial, the prosecution presented evidence that there was an ongoing dispute between the accused and one of the witnesses, which began two days before the incident.

On the morning of the day in question, there was reportedly an altercation between the accused and the witness stemming from a domestic dispute between the witness and a relative of the accused. Shortly thereafter, the accused reportedly went to the witness' home in Kings Valley, armed with a machete and a 'mini' AK-47 rifle.

Perry then reportedly fired at the witness and then burnt down the witness' house.

He also reportedly assaulted another individual.

At the trial, Perry, in his defence, accepted that there was an altercation between himself and the witness but denied being present at the time of the shooting and the torching of the witness' house.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 14.