Alliance Finance pleads guilty

Alliance Finance pleads guiltyThursday, January 13, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Alliance Finance Limited has pleaded guilty to breaches of the Bank of Jamaica Act and the Banking Services Act.
The company entered the plea on Thursday when its principals appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.
Sentencing is scheduled for March 3.
Peter Chin and Robert Chin, the president and vice-president of Alliance Financial Services Limited (AFSL), Alliance Finance Limited (AFL), and Alliance Investment Management Limited (AIML), respectively, were arrested and charged with breaches of the Banking Services Act and for allegations that they accepted deposits in excess of US$7.5 million over the three-year period 2014 to 2017 — without the requisite licence from the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ).
Peter Chin and AIML are charged with failure to file threshold transaction reports as mandated under the Proceeds of Crime Act for transactions exceeding or equal to US$15,000 (or its equivalent in any other currency) to the Financial Investigations Division (FID).
The court heard that based on the Alliance Finance plea agreement, it is the prosecution's intention to withdraw charges against the Chins in their personal capacity.
Peter Chin and Robert Chin, who are being represented by attorney-at-law Tom Tavares-Finson, had their bails extended to March 3 when the matter will be heard.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy