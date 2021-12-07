Alliance Financial Services not authorised to collect JPS bill payments

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) says that effective yesterday, Monday December 6, Alliance Financial Services Limited will no longer be authorised to collect bill payments on behalf of the power company.

“Alliance Financial Services is the subject of a Bank of Jamaica investigation, and yesterday ceased its collections activities. This decision will impact all Alliance’s associated locations islandwide,” a release read.

Alliance Investment Management Limited (AIML), Alliance Finance Limited (AFL), and their President Peter Chin and Vice-President Robert Chin were charged on Thursday, December 2, 2021, with various breaches of the Bank of Jamaica Act, the Banking Services Act, and the Proceeds of Crime Act.

JPS said that in the meantime, customers may continue to make payments via other third-party payment agencies including Bill Express, Paymaster and Prime Trust; online through their partner banking platforms -JN Bank, NCB, Sagicor and Scotiabank- and the MyJPS Mobile App.

The utility company said it is making every effort to ensure that the accounts of customers who recently made payments through Alliance are not adversely affected.