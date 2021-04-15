Allied Brokers to provide insurance services for NHT

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Cabinet has given its approval for the award of a $2.187-billion contract to Allied Insurance Brokers Limited to provide insurance services for the National Housing Trust (NHT).

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams, who made the disclosure during a virtual post-Cabinet press briefing yesterday, said the contract is for one year, from April 1, 2021 to March 2022.

The minister said that Cabinet also authorised a $555.9-million contract to YP Seaton and Associates Company Limited for implementation of civil works for 358 metres of Shoreline Protection Runway-30 End at the Norman Manley International Airport.

Further, Elhydro Limited is to supply biodiesel fuel for the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) buses, under a $301.9-million contract.

The pilot initiative will operate for a period of six months at the Portmore Depot.