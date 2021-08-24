Almost 10,000 J'cans sign petition against coercing parents into vaccinating children

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Almost 10,000 Jamaicans have signed a petition, launched on Sunday, August 22, calling on the government to withdraw the restriction of in-person learning to only vaccinated children.

The petition to the prime minister and the minister of education was launched by the Jamaica Coalition for a Healthy Society (JCHS). It also questions the decision in light of World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines to reserve vaccination of children, and to avoid vaccine mandates.

The announcement to restrict access to face-to-face classes for secondary school students unless vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine was issued on August 19, 2021.

But, according to the JCHS, no public discussion, consultation with parents, or legislative changes to bring this position to pass, have so far been undertaken.

“Like many others, we are alarmed at the level of infections and deaths due to COVID-19. We appreciate the efforts of the government to make COVID-19 vaccines available to adults who wish to receive them. However, the Government has given only two options to parents — rush to vaccinate their children without adequate information or be excluded from the much anticipated and desired delivery of goods and services, the return to face-to-face school. This simply put, is coercion,” Chairman of the JCHS, Dr Wayne West said.

For responsible parental decisions to be made with informed consent, the petition calls for a supportive environment, free of coercion and with transparent access to the relevant facts.

It invites citizens to take action to preserve parental rights, equal access to education for all Jamaica students and the citizen's right to make decisions that are of fundamental personal importance, such as medical care, free from state interference.

“The new technology in the gene-based vaccines appear to be a source of concern and vaccine hesitancy. We recommend that the Government seek to source other vaccines made by traditional technology,” Dr West continued.

The Government is being called on to: