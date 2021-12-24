Alternative fashion styles to try this Christmas

The holidays become more festive when you take your style to the next level and embrace your passion for fashion. As a new year approaches, many people develop a strong urge to upgrade their style and improve their fashion sense. Wondering what clothing to purchase, how to source it and compose outfits can be very stressful. Digital marketer, creative director, stylist and designer Aaliyah Hinds helps OBSERVER ONLINE break down the latest fashion trends and the best alternative fashion styles to try just in time for Christmas.

“Alternative fashion is being your truest self, stepping out and not being afraid of what anyone else has to say. It is wearing what you want, doing what makes you happy and showing us your true colours,” said Hinds who, working with the likes of video director Yannick Reid and artistes like Protoje, Koffee, Sevana, Lila Iké and more, has built a strong network around alternative fashion.

Hinds highlighted five alternative fashion styles this Christmas season.

Trending Colours

This season, pastel colours like mint green, periwinkle and baby pink are dominating the scene. These colours can make anything pop ranging from hair, boots, dresses, jackets and more. They are often used as accent colours against neutral colours like black, grey, brown and white to provide contrast. Ginger and deep red coloured hair have also become widely popularised this season among black women who have become tired of the standard black or brown-haired look. Art exhibitions, pop up fashion shops and cafe dates are the perfect places to debut these colours.

Fabrics

Leather and silk are making waves into almost any article of clothing such as dresses, tops, bodysuits and jackets. Articles of clothing where various types of fabrics are stitched together have also become very chic. This is known as patchwork.

“You can see this a lot more with brands like Shein and Fashion Nova who do a lot of colour blocking,” explained Hinds.

These online fashion brands have become well known among Jamaicans so this option should be much easier to explore. Classy restaurant dinner dates at night, paint and sip events and brunch outings suit these fabrics the most.

Style Combinations

The most dominant outfit combination recently has been an upgraded version of baggy pants from the 90s with cropped tops or very small shirts.

“Crop tops have never really gone out of style but fashion has found so many new ways to reinvent it,” said Hinds.

Graphic t-shirts with baggy pants have also become common nowadays for a more casual look. These pants tend to be made of material such as denim, chiffon, silk and khaki. The best places to show off this style includes the movies, picnics at the park and zoo outings with friends.

Hairstyles

Buzz cuts, low cuts and undercuts have also started to trend lately. If you want to be more adventurous with your hair, the best time to start is right now. These hairstyles are perfect for any occasion where you want an edgier or fiercer look.

Body modifications

Nose piercings, extra ear piercings, sleeve tattoos, calf tattoos and full leg tattoos are also ingrained in alternative fashion right now. Feel free to express yourself with piercings and creative tattoo designs that speak to your soul.

Alternative fashion takes the casual 'everyday outfit like jeans and a t-shirt or a simple dress to another level by amalgamating old styles with fresh vibrant fabric. The Collective Moda, The New Wave Celebrity Closet, Thrift Nature JA and Back on the Rack are all excellent starting points to try alternative fashion.

“Some of these outlets donate to charity and you may even find pieces that are under one thousand dollars,” said Hinds.

You can also attend 'Fashion Night Out' and various catwalk events during Fashion Week to gain fashion inspiration on your own. Pinterest is also a platform where one can research alternative outfits and be inspired.

Although Hinds has achieved a lot in the fashion industry, she aspires to own a Jamaican fashion house, create a clothing line and do styling for several artistes.

“I also want to have a whole artistry that encompasses all the arts. At the end of the day, fashion itself does include a lot of these arts such as painting, drawing and even 3D printing,” shared Hinds.

As an artist in every sense with skills such as painting, modelling and photography, she will definitely be working even harder to cement herself as a local fashion icon who adores her career.

“I get to do what I actually love to do and I get a sense of fulfilment after completing a project. I get the opportunity to work with a lot of local and international artistes, meet new people and learn new things.” shared Hinds.