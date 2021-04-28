Ambassador Anthony Johnson is dead

Ambassador Anthony Johnson is deadWednesday, April 28, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Ambassador Anthony Johnson, father of Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith has died.
Ambassador Johnson, a Kingston College old boy, joined the JLP in 1980 after working in the private sector and was appointed to the Senate.
He served as minister of state in the 1980s in the ministries of industry and commerce, and agriculture during his time as Member of Parliament for St Catherine North Eastern from 1983 to 1993. He was also Opposition spokesman on a number of portfolios, including education, agriculture, mining, energy, and technology.
He served as senator until December 2007 when he was appointed as Jamaica's Ambassador to the United States and Permanent Representative.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy