Ambassador Anthony Johnson is dead

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Ambassador Anthony Johnson, father of Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith has died.

Ambassador Johnson, a Kingston College old boy, joined the JLP in 1980 after working in the private sector and was appointed to the Senate.

He served as minister of state in the 1980s in the ministries of industry and commerce, and agriculture during his time as Member of Parliament for St Catherine North Eastern from 1983 to 1993. He was also Opposition spokesman on a number of portfolios, including education, agriculture, mining, energy, and technology.

He served as senator until December 2007 when he was appointed as Jamaica's Ambassador to the United States and Permanent Representative.