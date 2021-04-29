Ambassador Johnson made outstanding contribution to national life — GG

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen has expressed deep regret and sadness at the passing of Ambassador Anthony Johnson, OJ, former Cabinet Minister and retired diplomat.

“The country has lost a former statesman who made an outstanding contribution to national life,” Sir Patrick stated, adding that, “Ambassador Johnson will always be remembered as a quiet but effective Parliamentarian and Government Minister who served with distinction in various Ministries including education, technology, industry and commerce, agriculture and mining”.

Ambassador Johnson was an accomplished diplomat who served with distinction in the United States, United Kingdom, the Republic of Finland, the Republic of Ireland, and the Kingdoms of Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. In 2016, he was invested with the Order of Jamaica for his outstanding contribution to the country.

Ambassador Johnson, who served in both Houses of Parliament, was also a university lecturer and published author.

The governor-general noted that, “Ambassador Johnson led a full life which crossed disciplines to include media, academia, politics and economics, and was a pioneer in some areas.”

“Lady Allen and the King’s House staff join me in expressing our deepest condolences to his widow, Pamela, children and other family members on their loss,” he said.