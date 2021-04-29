Ambassador Johnson's family heartened by support

Ambassador Johnson's family heartened by supportThursday, April 29, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The family of Ambassador Anthony Smith Rowe Johnson has expressed their appreciation for the outpouring of sympathies, love and shared memories following his passing yesterday.
In a statement today, the family noted that Ambassador Johnson faithfully served his family, his country, his party, his constituents, his students and his beloved alma mater, Kingston College.
“He will be sincerely missed by his family and all who served with him, worked with him or knew him. Ambassador Anthony Johnson will always remain in the hearts of his wife of 51 years, Pamela (née Casserly), children Charmaine, Alexander (Elisabeth), Kamina (Jason) and Olivia (Ishack), grandchildren Janine, Zoe, Makena, Menackem, Mikias and Luc as well as sister Geneva Hairs, close friends Neville and Ishmael, as well as cousins, nieces and nephews,” the family said.
The family said details on his memorial will be shared in due course.
