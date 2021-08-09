Amber CEO hailed for assisting stranded biker on Highway 2000

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man is expressing his gratitude to Amber CEO Dushyant Savadia for assisting him after he was left stranded for hours on the North Coast Highway, because of mechanical problems with his motorbike, over the weekend.

In an Instagram live to his personal page, Kevaughn Fraser recalls that while on the highway, “the Rambo [his bike] overheated from the pressuring of a single gear to climb the hill. This caused the engine to fail leaving me to push the bike forward over the hill. It was a struggle as I had not really eaten before the trip, only guts and might push me to press over the hill.”

Fraser notes that he tried calling the police, his friend from the Jamaica Defence Force and the highway patrol team. However, no one showed up for hours, leaving him to feel hopeless.

“During this time many cars passed me. Speeded by me but nobody stopped to help me. I called the police again and I was informed that it was the wrecker alone that could help me and I could pay at a later date. The wrecker company would have to keep my vehicle until I could pay, or I would have to call a friend to assist me,” said Fraser.

He then decided to push the bike off the highway, but had to stop, as the bike kept falling on him and the heat became unbearable.

Now injured, dehydrated and feeling defeated, Fraser thought that his only option was to continue enduring the pain until he got the bike to Ocho Rios.

“As I was pushing I saw a white 2020 Benz pull over and park. I thought he must be taking a break or something cause no one seemed to care about me. But to my surprise he stopped to help me,” Fraser recalls.

Savadia proceeded to offer him a ride to Ocho Rios and attempted to place the bike in the back of his vehicle. However, when it did not fit, he offered to pay for a wrecker to take the bike to Fraser's home.

“The man stop and free me up. Me get all coconut water and the man pay for wrecker fi get me offa di highway, go back a me yard. God is good and this is an eye opener for me. I was never expecting him to stop for me but I realised this was the work of God,” said Fraser.

When the wrecker finally arrived, Fraser and Savadia helped the wrecker company to lift the bike over the median and onto the wrecker.

“Thanking him a million isn't enough. In Jamaica we have a saying 'No sah, dis need crowd', which is why I am sharing. I wouldn't wish my experience on my worst enemy, to be stranded on the highway, especially in my condition. But, I thank God for sending me an angel when I needed one the most,” said Fraser.