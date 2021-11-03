Amber Innovations to help companies fill technical needs with resources-for-hire service

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Businesses across Jamaica can now outsource a full technology team to fill technical gaps, and strengthen their core operations with Amber Innovations' recently launched 'Hire Resource Services'.

According to the company the new service gives companies access to a technology team to work on short, medium or long-term projects, or to create a complete bespoke software solution.

“As companies will be contracting these services from Amber's current pool of expertise, the traditional cost of hiring a resource will be significantly lower while providing a lot more flexibility,” the company said.

“Businesses across the globe in responding to the current pandemic, have begun restructuring to better drive performance and efficiency”, said Floyd Garrett, Head of Sales and Business Development for Amber Innovation.

“Oftentimes during the restructuring, they found that there was a need to create software solutions to, for example, strengthen security or to create applications aimed at digitization, enhancing efficiency and customer interaction. Amber Innovations is at this time, ready to assist with an initial assessment and to create a roadmap using business tools and our depth of resources to drive optimisation,” Garrett added.

Through Hire Resource Services, businesses will have access to a world-class innovation team, including, project managers, solution architects, software engineers, and a range of developers fluent in multiple programming languages and frameworks for short, medium or long-term projects.

According to Garrett, “companies will be able to have their own bespoke solutions created with competitively priced monthly retainer packages, regular reporting and recommendations and fast turnaround times. This will allow them to focus on their core operations, while [Amber] focuses on filling these short-term technical gaps.”

Amber Innovations is the software development arm of the Amber Group and comprises over 300 full-stack, in-house developers who have empowered a number of local and global businesses to achieve their objectives through state-of-the-art, reliable, scalable and sustainable software solutions.

Since its inception six years ago, Amber Innovations has created over 400 enterprise solutions that have touched almost every industry from banking, FinTech, e-commerce and retail, insurance, security and telematics, tourism, health, fuels and sports management.