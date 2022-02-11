Amendments to domestic violence act to be passed this legislative year

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The amendments to the Domestic Violence Act are expected to be passed in Parliament during this legislative year.

The disclosure was made by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen while delivering the Throne Speech at Gordon House on Thursday under the theme 'Building Our Jamaica: Peace Opportunity and Prosperity'.

The recommended measures and drafting instructions have already been issued by the Cabinet.

The governor general noted the government's commitment to addressing gender-based violence through, among other things, the establishment of shelters for victims.

In this regard, he said the second national shelter has been opened to complement the first facility, which has, to date, accommodated 12 families, including 15 children.