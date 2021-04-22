American Airlines reports Q1 loss, optimistic on vaccines

American Airlines reports Q1 loss, optimistic on vaccinesThursday, April 22, 2021
|
NEW YORK, USA (AFP) – American Airlines reported another quarterly loss Thursday as COVID-19 continued to depress travel, but expressed optimism at an industry recovery with vaccinations becoming more widespread.
The big US carrier's first-quarter results were comparable to those of rival carriers Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, who also reported losses and signalled the second quarter would be unprofitable as business and international travel levels remain extremely low.
"The pandemic is far from over," American's CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom said in a letter to employees. "But as our world makes daily strides in COVID-19 vaccination efforts, customers are returning to travel and there is no doubt the pace of the recovery is accelerating."
American reported a loss of $1.3 billion in the first quarter, compared with a shortfall of $2.2 billion in the year-ago period.
Revenues fell 52.9 percent from the year-ago period to $4 billion.
Like other carriers, American has reduced headcount through early retirement programmes, and deferred new aircraft deliveries to save money and reduce its daily cash burn.
American reached agreements with Boeing to defer receiving some new 787 and 737 planes. On the 737 MAX, American now expects 18 new aircraft deliveries to occur in 2023 and 2024 instead of 2021 and 2022.
American projected that second-quarter capacity would be down 20 to 25 percent compared to the 2019 period and that revenue would be off 40 per cent.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy