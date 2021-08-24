American Airlines to launch new service from Philadelphia to Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica — American Airlines has announced the addition of a new route to Jamaica from the Philadelphia International Airport beginning on November 4.

The flight, which will arrive in Kingston, will operate three times per week on Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett and other tourism officials are excited about the new flight.

“We were very happy to learn that the world's largest airline company will be expanding its services to Jamaica. We look forward to welcoming this new service in November and hope to see other additions in the future as we seek to rebound from the impact of the COVID-19 to our sector,” said Minister Bartlett.

“As we see a resurgence in international travel and approach Jamaica's high season, we're excited to increase access to Kingston, which is slated to see nearly 500 new hotel rooms opening before 2023,” he added.

He also noted that he was particularly pleased that Kingston, which is a UNESCO-designated Creative City, was selected as it has much to offer, primarily in areas of art, culture, gastronomy and eco-tourism.

Jamaica's Director of Tourism, Donovan White, endorsed this notion, adding that “Kingston is the entertainment Mecca of the Caribbean. From sports to entertainment, from night life to gastronomy, Kingston has it all. This new partnership with American Airlines will afford passengers many opportunities to experience this diversity that our capital city offers, while still being able to connect to other resort areas.”

Senior Advisor and Strategist in the Tourism Ministry, Delano Seiveright, said the new route is a welcome addition as it will play a critical role in connecting the large Jamaican population living in and around Philadelphia.

“We are certain that the Diaspora community in and around the Philadelphia area will be very excited to learn that there is now a non-stop flight to Kingston. By making it easier to access Kingston, it will allow us to access a new market, who will be able to experience all the wonders the city has to offer. We are extremely excited about this as Philadelphia is the sixth-most-populous city in the United States and the most populous city in the state of Pennsylvania, additionally Philadelphia International Airport is also a critical hub for American Airlines,” said Seiveright.

American Airlines currently offers non-stop flights to Kingston out of Miami International Airport and will be operating 80 weekly flights to Montego Bay and Kingston this year. Kingston will be American Airlines' second nonstop route from Philadelphia to Jamaica, as the airline also operates two daily year-round services to Montego Bay. This service to Montego Bay will transition to day-of-week service in mid-August for the off-season and resume daily service in November.

Vice President of International for American Airlines, José A Freig has shared that, “American has proudly served Jamaica for more than four decades and we are looking forward to our continued expansion this year with a new route between Kingston and our Philadelphia hub.”