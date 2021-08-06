American Felix sets new women's Olympics medal record

American Felix sets new women's Olympics medal recordFriday, August 06, 2021
|
TOKYO, Japan (AP) — The new medal standard in Olympic women's track has been set. American Allyson Felix stands alone at the top and still has a chance to go even higher.
The 35-year-old Felix won her record 10th Olympic track medal Friday night at the Tokyo Games with a push down the home stretch of the 400 meters to take the bronze medal.
Felix now has more Olympic track and field medals than any woman in history in a career that goes back to 2004 in Athens. She came to Tokyo even with Jamaican runner Merlene Ottey.
Her 10th medal also ties her with the great Carl Lewis for the most by an American athlete. She could break that Saturday when she's expected to run in the 1,600-relay.
“It's something I felt I could accomplish. I feel like I have come a long way from all the other Games. This one is just different,” Felix said. “I'm not too wrapped up in winning more medals. The biggest thing for me was coming back."
Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas won the 400 in 48.36 seconds to defend her Olympic title. Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic finished second a full .84 seconds behind. Felix took bronze by a mere .15 seconds ahead of Stephenie Ann McPherson of Jamaica.
It was a far less dramatic finish than in 2016 when Miller-Uibo dived at the finish line to edge out Felix for the gold.
Later at Olympic Stadium, Italy won another surprise sprint gold medal when Filippo Tortu ran down Britain's Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake on the anchor leg for the victory by 0.01 seconds.
The Italy win gives 100-metre champion Marcell Jacobs his second gold medal of the Games. It was Italy's first Olympic medal in the relay since a bronze at the 1948 London Olympics. The US men did not qualify for the final.
“This is the year of Italy,” Jacobs said “This is our year.”
