American Sazoun Grayer missing since Monday

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Twenty-year-old Sazoun Grayer of Buckner Boulevard, Dallas, Texas, USA has been missing since Monday, May 3.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 177 centimetres (5 feet 10 inches) tall.

Reports from the Negril Police are that about 11:00 am, Grayer was last seen at a guest house in West End, Negril, and has not been heard from since. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sazoun Grayer is being asked to contact the Negril Police at 876-957-4268, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.