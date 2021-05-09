American Sazoun Grayer no longer missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- Twenty-year-old Sazoun Grayer of Buckner Boulevard, Texas, USA who had been missing since Monday, has resurfaced, the police said.

He is said to be in good health.

Grayer was reportedly last seen at a guest house in West End, Negril, and had not made contact with his family.

His family had launched a GoFundMe to enable his mother to visit Jamaica to search for him, and to hire a private investigator. He was deemed to be 'missing and endangered in Jamaica.'





