American destined for Jamaica escapes charges despite baggage found with ganja

BALTIMORE, United States— An American man who had multiple marijuana-based products seized from his baggage before his departure from Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to Jamaica last week, was not charged, despite the violation of "federal marijuana possession laws".

In a release, the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said they were not identifying the man, who was a US citizen, "because he was not criminally charged".

While not providing a reason as to why charges were not laid against the man, CBP said it continued to see similar instances where travellers violate federal marijuana possession laws.

In relation to the incident under scrutiny, CBP reported that on Tuesday, June 30, officers were checking the baggage of the traveller.

"While examining (the) checked baggage being loaded onto the Montego Bay-bound flight, officers discovered leafy marijuana, gummies, hard candy, a piece of a 'protein bar', and a package of seeds that all tested positive for THC, and some Psilocybin mushrooms, also known as magic mushrooms," the statement said.

THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the chemical responsible for most of marijuana's psychological effects.

Further reports are that CBP officers identified the male tourist at the departure gate and escorted him the inspection station.

While there, "officers discovered additional THC gummies in his carry-on bag," CBP disclosed.

It added: "Officers seized all illicit products, which weighed a combined 303 grams, and released the traveller."

According to acting director of field operations for CBP's Baltimore Field Office, Keith Fleming, "Travellers need to know that Customs and Border Protection Ports of Entry are federal inspection stations, and federal law still prohibits the possession of both medical and recreational use marijuana."

He added: "Travellers may evade arrest for marijuana possession, but they do face hefty civil penalties and may potentially miss their flight, so CBP encourages travellers to closely examine their baggage before arriving at the airport."

The US CBP, in the meantime, reminded that though some states have decriminalised marijuana possession or use of it, "the sale, possession, production, distribution or the facilitation of the aforementioned of both medical and recreational marijuana remains illegal under US federal law."

"As federal law prohibits the importation and exportation of marijuana, crossing the international border or arriving at a US port of entry with marijuana may result in seizure, fines, and/or arrest, and may impact a foreign national's admissibility," the agency stated.