American dies in Negril bike crash

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — An American woman's Christmas visit with her Jamaican relatives was cut short when she died in a motorcycle crash in Negril on Monday night.

She has been identified as 46-year-old Ericka Wedderburn, from Oregon, USA.

According to the police, Wedderburn was heading from the Negril town centre towards Le Mirage hotel when she lost control of the motorcycle she was driving and crashed into a section of the hotel's wall.

She received head and facial injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Inspector Gregory Hall, head of the Westmoreland Traffic and Town Enforcement Unit, is encouraging motorists to be extra careful during the holidays.

“In this season there is always an uptick in the number of accidents, I beseech [road users] to be cautious,” he said.

- Kimberley Peddie