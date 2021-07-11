American journalist found with firearm at Montego Bay airport

ST JAMES, Jamaica— An American journalist was arrested and charged after a firearm was found in her luggage at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James on Wednesday, June 30.

The police said 25-year-old De-Arian Malone, a Human Resource Journalist of Sandford Road, Texas in the United States of America, was charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Lawmen said that Malone, who had just arrived in the country off a flight from Dallas, was searched, when a Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eight 9mm rounds of ammunition was found inside her luggage.

Malone was arrested and subsequently charged.