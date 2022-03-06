American man jailed for role in veteran, social security fraud ring with ties to Jamaica

FLORIDA, United States — An American man was sentenced to over six years in a South Florida jail for his participation in a fraud scheme that stole approximately US$1.8 million in veteran and social security benefits, some of which he sent to his co-conspirators in Jamaica.

Ronaldo Garfield Green, 29, a resident of Georgia, United States, was found guilty by a federal jury in November of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

In addition to his six and a half year prison term, a Fort Lauderdale judge on Wednesday ordered Green to pay restitution of US$915,000.

A report from the Miami Herald on Saturday stated that Green worked alongside others between 2012 and 2017, to swindle more than US$1.8 million from "more than 100 disabled veterans and Social Security beneficiaries".

However, the actual loss was US$1 million.

This, despite the fact that the federal government had to reimburse the victims for the full amounts stolen from them.

Officials said the group obtained the personal information of their victims, opened bank accounts and received debit cards in the victims' names throughout South Florida and Georgia.

Authorities said that a large portion of the funds were "ultimately funnelled to the architects of the scheme in Jamaica".

Four of Green's co-conspirators — Jamare Mason, Omar Bailey, Kadeem Gordon and Mario Ricketts — have already been sentenced for their roles in the scheme.

Two other men said to be suspects are yet to be arrested.