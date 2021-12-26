American man linked to J'can lottery scam after attempting to 'deliver divorce papers'

OKLAHOMA, United States - An American man is to face a preliminary hearing in March next year after he was charged in connection to a Jamaican lottery scam that targeted an elderly woman in Marlow in Oklahoma, United States.

Oshane Dwayne Callam, 31, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, was slapped with charges of conspiracy to commit obtaining property by trick or deception and obstructing an officer.

The first offence is punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years or a fine of US$5,000 or both.

In a news report published Friday by Yahoo News, Callum was arrested on Friday, December 17, after he ran from officers assigned to the Marlow Police Department.

The police were conducting patrols around a high school in the area due to the threat of possible school shootings based on a TikTok challenge.

It was at that time Callum was spotted carrying a silver briefcase on the school campus. Following his arrest, Callum told lawmen he was carrying divorce papers in the briefcase and he was expected to hand them over to someone.

A woman indicating that she was Callum's wife appeared at the police station and disclosed that she had dropped off her husband in the school area while she went to get coffee. Further, she revealed that her husband was a veteran.

While record checks made on the couple by the police showed no criminal history, there was "no military history affiliated with them", the news report said.

Shortly after, an elderly woman contacted the Marlow Police Department, informing them that they had arrested a man that was supposed to bring her US$5 million that she claimed she had won via the Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes.

The senior citizen was living in the vicinity of the high school where Callum was arrested earlier on the day. Police investigators visited the woman and she showed them call records on her phone from an address in Jamaica. The woman also disclosed that acting on instructions from individuals, she mailed US$10,500, as she owed taxes on her multimillion- dollar sweepstake winnings.

During a search of the woman's home, lawmen also found a total of US$13,000 in cashier's cheques and cash. That money, the woman said, was also owed in taxes for her winnings.

On the day of Callum's arrest, the woman said she was on the phone with a man who informed her that she was to pick up her winnings from a man with a briefcase.

However, that delivery man - later identified as Callum - was arrested, thwarting those plans.

But the briefcase Callum had contained a notebook with no entries and an empty file folder. According to the article, during the visit of the police, the senior citizen received a call from an individual with a Jamaican accent who posed several questions to her.

Marlow police investigators conducted another interview with Callum after he had earlier been uncooperative, forcing them to charge him with obstructing an officer. Callum then informed investigators that a man by the name of 'Greg' in Jamaica had instructed him to deliver the briefcase which he collected on the ground in front of a nail shop in Pennsylvania.

Additionally, Callum said 'Greg' told him he would be paid US$2,000 once the purported divorce papers were handed over.

Callum said, too, that he was not told to collect anything, reiterating that he was informed by 'Greg' that he would be reimbursed for travelling to Marlow in Oklahoma.

The American, the report said, had never met 'Greg' and had only spoken to him on the phone after he was introduced to him by a family member.

Callum was subsequently charged with offences relative to what is believed to be his participation in the Jamaican lottery scam. His bail was set at US$70,000, and his first preliminary hearing conference is to held on March 2, 2022.