American man one of two charged over illegal gun

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Kingston Central Police arrested and charged 25-year-old Keshon Dixon, otherwise called 'Nicco', of Jarrett Lane in Kingston, and 22-year-old Sanjay Williams of Stone Mountain, Georgia in the United States, with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an operation on King Street in the parish on Saturday.

Reports are that about 5:10 am, a team of officers conducted a search of a premises and a Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds of ammunition was found in a room. Dixon and Williams, who were occupants of the house, were arrested and subsequently charged.

Their court dates are being finalised.