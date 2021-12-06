American nabbed in drug bust at Sangster airport

American nabbed in drug bust at Sangster airportMonday, December 06, 2021
An American has been taken into custody following a drug seizure at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James on Saturday.
According to reports, the woman was about to board a flight to Charlotte in the United States when the narcotics police searched her luggage and found a white substance resembling cocaine in a secret compartment.
She was taken into custody.
The drug reportedly weighed 4.25lbs and has an estimated street value of US$96,500.
Her name is being withheld pending a formal interview in the presence of her attorney.
