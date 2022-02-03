WATCH: 'They pulled a gun on me'

KINGSTON, Jamaica — American tourist Antiellia Sterling is refuting reports that she had gone missing in Jamaica along with a car she rented late last year, claiming that she was in constant contact with the rental car company.

In a statement Thursday, Sterling, who has retained the service of attorney-at-law Charles Gangasingh, said the reports caused her family emotional distress.

Sterling, whose father is Jamaican, said she travelled to the country on November 7 to set up several businesses including cannabis, property and transportation management.

She said, upon her arrival, she rented a vehicle from Sixt-Rent-A-Car at the Sangster International Airport for two weeks during which she carried out several activities.

Sterling added that, following the expiration of the two weeks, she had requested an extension via email and WhatsApp messages and even an in-person visit on November 16 to exchange the rental because “it was leaking water”.

She claimed that at no point had she been out of touch with the car company, adding that she is a returning customer, having used the company during a previous August to September 2021 visit.

However, according to Sterling, on Thursday, December 23, while on route to her hotel in St Mary, she was forced off the road by individuals travelling in two unmarked vehicles.

“I was pushed off the road by two cars that identified themselves as police officers. I pull off the road as they instructed me to and they pulled out a gun on me put it to my head and put their hand through the passenger side window and pull up the emergency brakes and told me to get the F.. out of the car before they blow my brains out,” she shared in a video.

Sterling claims that other individuals from the vehicles approached her and began asking questions about the car that she had rented.

“They came up to me and start asking me questions in reference to the extension to the rental. I began showing them emails as if these guys were police, and then the real police came in uniform,” she explained.

Sterling said the man put away his weapon when the police arrived, after which she informed the cop that she wished to file a report on the fact that a gun was drawn on her.

“The police said 'miss you are lucky the man didn't shoot you' and one of the police officers said he would meet us at the precinct (police station) but he never came to the precinct,” she continued.

Sterling claims her bags were thrown out of the vehicle on the street and she was left without a vehicle.

She said she is still unsure of how the car company got it wrong as she had been in constant contact with the company through several mediums to inform them of extending her contract.

“Honestly, I do not know how that came about. I have been in constant contact with the rent-a-car company. I was never missing. I have WhatsApp messages, emails, confirmations … I don't know how they concocted…I really don't,” she said.

Media reports in December 2021 indicated that Sterling and the rental car were missing. This, she said, caused her and members of her immediate family emotional distress.

“Emotionally… I am under distress. My mother thought that her oldest child was dead on Christmas Day. My entire family from the US and Jamaica started contacting me, they started contacting the media. It pretty much pause any business that I was conducting here and I spent millions of Jamaican dollars investing in the businesses that I started here. So, that is how it affected me. I haven't been able to sleep, especially after seeing the gunman when I close my eyes,” Sterling said, adding that she wants justice.