American sprinter Erriyon Knighton smashes Usain Bolt's U20 record

American sprinter Erriyon Knighton smashes Usain Bolt's U20 recordSunday, June 27, 2021
|
OREGON, USA — American teenager Erriyon Knighton broke Usain Bolt's under-20 world record for the 200m on Saturday at the US Olympic track and field trials.
Knighton, a 17-year-old from Florida, turned in the fastest time in the semifinal round, finishing in a personal-best 19.88 seconds in a heat that included world champion Noah Lyles. The Adidas-backed Knighton will have a chance to earn a spot to the Tokyo Games on Sunday as the trials conclude.
He broke the under-20 world record that Usain Bolt set in 2004. Bolt, the retired Jamaican sensation, has the overall world record of 19.19. Knighton had earlier broken Bolt's under-18 record in the event.
Knighton was also a wide receiver in high school. He shut down any speculation he would consider playing football in college.
“Nah,” Knighton said. “Not an option of mine to go play football.”
