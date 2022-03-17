American woman charged for trying to smuggle cocaine from Jamaica pleads not guilty

ST JAMES, Jamaica- Cameryn Harris-Love, the American woman who allegedly attempted to smuggle 4.25 pounds of cocaine out of Jamaica last December, pleaded not guilty to possession of, dealing in, conspiracy to export and attempting to export cocaine when she appeared in the St James Parish Court on Thursday.

Allegations are that Harris-Love, a 22-year-old businesswoman of a North Carolina address, was about to board a flight at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay on December 4, when she was reportedly searched by members of the Narcotics Police and three concealed parcels of cocaine were found in her suitcase and handbag.

When the trial commenced on Thursday, the prosecution gave evidence to suggest that the accused woman was indeed aware of illegal substances.

“On cautioning...the accused said that she got the suitcase and handbag from a man in North Carolina she knew only as Brad, the ex-boyfriend of one of her close friends,” the prosecutor stated.

“She also said it was Brad who made the arrangements for her trip and hotel stay in Jamaica. She also said that she was going to be paid US$8,000 on her return to the United States of America,” the prosecutor told the court.

The prosecution's first witness testified that Harris-Love claimed that the bags that were intercepted by the lawmen belonged to her.

“I asked her if she was the owner of the bags that I saw in her possession, and she said 'yes'. I asked her if anybody had given her anything to take back to the US, and she said 'no.' I also asked her if anybody else had access to the bags, and she said 'no,” the witness recounted.

According to the witness, the bags, especially the handbag, had an "unusual weight" which prompted the search.

Harris-Love's attorney, Richard Lynch, in cross-examining the witness, questioned why “these important questions” that were said to have been asked by the police are not being reflected in the statement provided to the court.

Harris-Love bail was extended and she is scheduled to return to court on Friday when the trial resumes.

-Rochelle Clayton