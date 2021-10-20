Ammunition found in speaker box, 60-y-o woman charged

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— The St Elizabeth police have arrested and charged a 60-year-old with illegal possession of ammunition.

She is Elaine Watson of Spring Park district in the parish.

Reports are that on Monday, October 18, about 2:00 pm, a police team searched a storeroom belonging to Watson.

During the search, two 9mm rounds of ammunition were found inside an old speaker box. She was arrested and subsequently charged.

She is to appear before the Black River Parish Court.