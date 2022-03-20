Ananda Alert activated for 14 year-old Vanessa Jenning

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica - An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Vanessa Jenning of Smith Avenue, Newland in St Catherine who has been missing since Saturday, March 19.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 160 centimetres (five-feet three-inches) tall.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that Vanessa was last seen at home about 6:00 pm. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Vanessa Jenning is asked to contact the Portmore Police at 876-989-8422, the 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.