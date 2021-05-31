Ananda Alert activated for missing Clarendon girls

Ananda Alert activated for missing Clarendon girlsMonday, May 31, 2021
CLARENDON, Jamaica – An Ananda Alert has been activated for two Clarendon girls who have gone missing.
Fifteen-year-old Garpheleya Davis of Harris Street in May Pen has been missing since Friday, May 28.
She is of brown complexion, slim build, and about 162 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.
Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 7:00 am, Garpheleya was last seen at home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. She has not been heard from since.
And 14-year-old Mickayla Ellington of Montclair district, Clarendon has been missing since Thursday, May 27.
She is of dark complexion, stout build, and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7inches) tall.
Reports from the May Pen Police are that Mickayla was last seen at home about 2:50 pm, wearing a green tunic, yellow blouse and a pair of brown shoes. She has not been heard from since.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mickayla Ellington or Garpheleya Davis is asked to contact the May Pen Police at 986-2208, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.
