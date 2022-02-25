Ananda alert activated for missing St Catherine teen

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica - An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Tracey-Ann Becford of Boston Road, Waterford, St Catherine who has been missing since Thursday, February 24.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 170 centimetres (five-feet seven-inches) tall. Reports from the Waterford Police are that about 7:00 am, Tracey-Ann was last seen at home wearing a yellow blouse, blue jeans and a pair of black slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tracey-Ann Beckford is being asked to contact the Waterford Police at 876- 988-1763, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.