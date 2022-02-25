Ananda alert activated for missing St Catherine teen

Ananda alert activated for missing St Catherine teenFriday, February 25, 2022
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica - An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Tracey-Ann Becford of Boston Road, Waterford, St Catherine who has been missing since Thursday, February 24.
She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 170 centimetres (five-feet seven-inches) tall. Reports from the Waterford Police are that about 7:00 am, Tracey-Ann was last seen at home wearing a yellow blouse, blue jeans and a pair of black slippers. She has not been heard from since.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy