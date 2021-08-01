Anderson, Tapper chase Olympic glory in women's 100m hurdles finals

Tokyo, Japan – Jamaica's Britany Anderson and Megan Tapper plan to give it their all when they face the start in the final of the women's 100m hurdles at 9:50pm (Jamaica time).

Anderson, the 20-year-old is drawn in lane seven, while the 27-year-old Tapper is drawn in lane nine.

Anderson registered a massive personal best of 12.40 seconds to win semi-final two ahead of the world record holder Kendra Harrison of the US, who clocked 12.51 seconds.

In semi-final three, Tapper was second-best in 12.62 seconds to the new Olympic record holder, Puerto Rican Jasmie Camacho-Quinn (12.26 seconds).

Anderson was understandably emotional when she spoke with the Jamaican media afterwards.

“My emotions are all over the place, I'm excited, I want to cry but it's not there, I'm just all over the place right now,” was her immediate response.

It was a superb performance from the youngster at her debut major senior championships, especially after the race suffered at least two recalls.

“It (recalls) was a distraction but in my head, I'm like I need to keep it, this is what I've been training for all year. I just tried to stay focused, keep it in my lane,” she said.

“I'm excited, really excited to be the second-fastest one going into the final, all I have to do now is trust the process, have fun, give it my all and leave the final up to God.”

She now hopes to put together a solid package in the final as her semi-final performance has given her the belief that she belongs at the top level competing against the very best the world has to offer.

“I just have to keep it together because tomorrow is what matters. Definitely (new personal best) really shows me that I can do way much better,” she noted.

The more experienced Tapper while accepting the result, said her race wasn't as clean as she would have liked.

“It wasn't as clean as I wanted it to be but I give God thanks I'm in the final. Just focusing on executing a really good race and I know once I do that the sky's the limit for me.”

The diminutive hurdler explained that she got a good start in the semis that she wanted but wasn't able to finish the way as well as she wanted to.

She noted that she has grown in the sport and that the difficulties she has endured have made her aware that she is “enough” and that she should “surround yourself with people who are on the same path as you, who want the best for you and people who will support you no matter what, win, lose or draw, and give God all the glory all the time, big Him up, ask Him to be the guide, the behind, the in front, the beside, everything, because with God anything is possible.”

