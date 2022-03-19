Anderson fourth in women's 60m hurdles at World Indoor Championships

Anderson fourth in women's 60m hurdles at World Indoor ChampionshipsSaturday, March 19, 2022
BELGRADE, Serbia - Jamaica's Britany Anderson was fourth in the women's 60m hurdles in 7.96 seconds at the World Athletics World Indoor Championships at the Stark Arena in Belgrade on Saturday.
It was her second major championship final in as many years after qualifying for the Olympic final last year in Tokyo. But for a slow start, she could have won her first medal at the senior level.
Jamaica was expecting as many as two medals in the event from Anderson and Danielle Williams who came into the championships as the world leader and unbeaten. Williams finished well down the field in her heat after hitting two of the hurdles and failed to advance.
France's Cyrena Samba-Mayela ran a national indoor record of 7.78 seconds to win the gold medal, followed by Devynne Charleton of the Bahamas who ran back to back national indoor records, clocking 7.81 seconds for the silver with American Gabriele Cunningham third in 7.87 seconds.
- Paul A Reid
