Anderson gave much to sport development — Grange

Anderson gave much to sport development — GrangeTuesday, August 03, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, says that the late Alva Anderson gave as much to sport development in Jamaica as he did to business and his other areas of involvement.
“I am truly saddened by the passing of Alva, a man who will certainly be remembered for not only playing sport but also for excelling as a sport administrator.”
Anderson died on Thursday, July 15, at 83 years old.
He was a director of the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) and Sabina Park Holdings, as well as a member of the local organising committee for the 2007 International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cup.
In a similar capacity, he was vice-chairman of the organising committee for the International Federation World (INF) Netball Championships in 2003.
Anderson also served as president of the Jamaica Hockey Association, president of Kingston Cricket Club, and a board member of the Jamaica Boxing Board, and National Sports Limited.
Anderson represented Jamaica in football, boxing, and field hockey.
“Alva Anderson led a full life from which many benefitted as he gave selflessly and performed with impeccable professionalism wherever he worked and in the offices he held,” Grange said.
“He will be sorely missed and I extend my sincerest condolences to his family, relatives and the scores of friends and associates he leaves behind in sporting circles. May his soul rest in peace,” she added.
Related stories:
Outstanding businessman Alva Anderson passes
Mr Alva Anderson, truly an unsung hero
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy