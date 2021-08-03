Anderson gave much to sport development — Grange

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, says that the late Alva Anderson gave as much to sport development in Jamaica as he did to business and his other areas of involvement.

“I am truly saddened by the passing of Alva, a man who will certainly be remembered for not only playing sport but also for excelling as a sport administrator.”

Anderson died on Thursday, July 15, at 83 years old.

He was a director of the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) and Sabina Park Holdings, as well as a member of the local organising committee for the 2007 International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cup.

In a similar capacity, he was vice-chairman of the organising committee for the International Federation World (INF) Netball Championships in 2003.

Anderson also served as president of the Jamaica Hockey Association, president of Kingston Cricket Club, and a board member of the Jamaica Boxing Board, and National Sports Limited.

Anderson represented Jamaica in football, boxing, and field hockey.

“Alva Anderson led a full life from which many benefitted as he gave selflessly and performed with impeccable professionalism wherever he worked and in the offices he held,” Grange said.

“He will be sorely missed and I extend my sincerest condolences to his family, relatives and the scores of friends and associates he leaves behind in sporting circles. May his soul rest in peace,” she added.

