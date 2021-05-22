Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite among Tallawahs retentions for CPL 2021

KINGSTON, Jamaica — West Indies all-rounders Andre Russell and Carlos Brathwaite are among high-profile retentions by the Jamaica Tallawahs for the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Last year, Russell had said CPL 2020 would be his last with the Tallawahs, pinning the decision to the apparent fallout between the franchise hierarchy and iconic Twenty20 batting star Christopher Gayle.

The Tallawahs have also retained Rovman Powell, Chadwick Walton and Fidel Edwards, who returned to Hero CPL in 2020.

Edwards has been held on to for the 2021 season after impressing with his pace last year, said the franchise.

Also returning to the team are left arm spinner Verasammy Permaul and their ICC Americas player from last season, Ryan Persaud

There are 10 spots to fill to complete the Tallawahs squad and the franchise said these will be announced in the coming weeks.

CPL 2021 will run from August 28 to September 19, with all 33 matches taking place at Warner Park in St Kitts and Nevis.