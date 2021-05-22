Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite among Tallawahs retentions for CPL 2021

Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite among Tallawahs retentions for CPL 2021Saturday, May 22, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — West Indies all-rounders Andre Russell and Carlos Brathwaite are among high-profile retentions by the Jamaica Tallawahs for the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL).
Last year, Russell had said CPL 2020 would be his last with the Tallawahs, pinning the decision to the apparent fallout between the franchise hierarchy and iconic Twenty20 batting star Christopher Gayle.
Read: Russell fires blame at Tallawahs hierarchy for controversial departure of Gayle
The Tallawahs have also retained Rovman Powell, Chadwick Walton and Fidel Edwards, who returned to Hero CPL in 2020.
Edwards has been held on to for the 2021 season after impressing with his pace last year, said the franchise.
Also returning to the team are left arm spinner Verasammy Permaul and their ICC Americas player from last season, Ryan Persaud
There are 10 spots to fill to complete the Tallawahs squad and the franchise said these will be announced in the coming weeks.
CPL 2021 will run from August 28 to September 19, with all 33 matches taking place at Warner Park in St Kitts and Nevis.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy