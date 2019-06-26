Andre Russell undergoes successful surgery

MANCHESTER, England (CMC) — Beleaguered West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell successfully underwent corrective surgery here Wednesday to address the long-standing injury to his troublesome left knee, which earlier this week ruled him out of the ongoing World Cup.

The 31-year-old, who has suffered with the problem in recent years, is expected to be sidelined for up to six weeks but remains hopeful of returning to full fitness in time for India's tour of the Caribbean starting in August.

He will now return to Jamaica to undergo rehabilitation in preparation for upcoming assignments, including the Caribbean Premier League starting in September.

Russell entered the World Cup on the back of an outstanding Indian Premier League where he scored 510 runs at an average of 56 and grabbed 11 wickets, but played only four of West Indies' six matches before being replaced by batsman Sunil Ambris.

He was in visible discomfort in each match, repeatedly leaving the field for treatment during bowling spells. Overall, his impact was negligible, snatching two wickets for four runs in a hostile three-over spell in the side's opening win over Pakistan in Nottingham, but finished with just five wickets from 19 overs.

His batting, for which he was mainly selected, yielded 36 runs from three innings.

He left a West Indies campaign at perhaps its lowest ebb, the Caribbean side managing just one win to be eighth in the standings on three points, with just three matches remaining.