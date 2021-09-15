Andrew Bellamy resigns from SERHA board, KSAMC committees

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Andrew Bellamy, the councillor for the Mona Division in the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), has resigned from the board of the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA).

He has also stepped down as chairperson of all committees under his leadership at KSAMC.

The resignation comes after public backlash over a video showing him, JLP parliamentarian Floyd Green and several others in clear breach of COVID-19 protocols at a social gathering purportedly on a no-movement.

Green has since resigned as Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries following a meeting with Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

Bellamy announced his resignation from the SERHA board in a statement published to social media, in which he also apologised for his actions in the video.

"Allow me to publicly apologise to the government and people of Jamaica, also specifically to my constituents and to the leadership of the Jamaica Labour Party for the representation of my conduct in the video that is being circulated," stated Bellamy.

"The anger and disappointment based on the feedback is regretted," he continued.

"I have tendered my resignation from the board of SERHA and Chairperson of all committees chaired at KSAMC. Again please accept my sincere apology," he added.

The video, which continues to spark outrage on social media also includes Green's assistant, Gabrielle Hylton, who is also vice-president of the JLP National Organisation for Women.

In the video, Green and others are seen sharing in a toast while gathered at a table boasting bottles of Moet, Red Bull and other refreshments and food items.

During the toast, shouts of “No-movement Day” and “Shower Labourite”, a term used in reference to supporters of the ruling JLP, are heard.